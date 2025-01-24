Killer North Kamloops dog ordered euthanized after 'dog whisperer' backs out of deal

Photo: Contributed This photo shows two of the three dogs believed to have been responsible for a fatal Sept. 8 attack on a family pet in a North Kamloops backyard.

The second of three dogs found to have fatally attacked a family pet in a North Kamloops backyard will be euthanized, a judge ruled Thursday, after a so-called “dog whisperer” who wanted to take them in got cold feet.

A Richmond Avenue family’s 12-year-old collie, Heidi, was killed in its own yard on the morning of Sept. 8 after three neighbourhood dogs jumped the fence and attacked.

The City of Kamloops seized the dogs — Bella, Snoop and Ferb — then labelled them dangerous and filed a destruction application in provincial court.

Testing following the incident showed the dogs had meth and cocaine in their systems.

One of the dogs, Snoop, was put down for medical reasons last month while still in the city’s care, and on Thursday a second dog was ordered euthanized after a Vancouver Island man reneged on his commitment to take the animals in.

That leaves the fate of the lone survivor, Ferb, in the hands of a judge.

'Dog whisperer' backs out

Ken Griffiths calls himself the “Comox Valley Dog Whisperer,” and in November he came forward and said he would take the dogs in. Court heard he has a history of taking in and rehabilitating dangerous dogs.

Plans changed dramatically on Thursday after defence lawyer Dan McNamee revealed in court that Griffiths has changed his mind.

“I suppose it’s taken a bit of a catawampus turn in that Mr. Griffiths no longer wishes to have any further involvement in this matter,” he said.

“The litigation process has essentially become too demanding for him.”

McNamee said Griffiths’ withdrawal is “catastrophic” for the case, and he immediately consented to Bella’s euthanization.

No decision yet on Ferb

Details of the incident were revealed in Kamloops provincial court earlier this month.

According to affidavit evidence filed in court, Heidi’s owner discovered her injured dog when she looked out into her backyard at about 7 a.m. on the day of the attack to see what looked to be three pit bulls. They were circling Heidi, who was laying motionless.

The woman said the dogs left her yard a short time later and she watched them attack a man walking down the sidewalk on Richmond Avenue. He kicked and swung his arms, and the dogs ran away.

Investigators tracked the dogs to a home in the 900-block of Jasper Avenue — about 450 metres from where Heidi was killed. The address was known to police and city officials.

Heidi’s injuries were catastrophic. A necropsy was unable to pinpoint a cause of death due to the extent of the damage to her body.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey is still tasked with deciding whether Ferb will live or die.

A hearing for that has been set for March 31. Ferb remains in the custody of the city.