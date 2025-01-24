TRU says plan to defer $9.5M in ministry dollars will be compliant with regulations

Photo: KTW file The Brown Family House of Learning on the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

Thompson Rivers University says its plan to defer provincial dollars for use in future years will be compliant with ministry rules, but whether that was always the case is not crystal clear.

TRU’s board of governors heard in December that the university was planning to cut $20 million in spending to balance next year’s budget to offset a dramatic decline in international student enrolment brought about by new federal immigration policies.

At the time, TRU was trending toward a $5-million surplus and planned to restrict $9.5 million in surplus from its operating grant from the ministry for “future deficit mitigation strategies and/or capital.”

“Last year, in anticipation of financial challenges resulting from [government] announcements, the ministry permitted institutions to restrict operating surpluses to deal with future year deficits, ideally for the purposes of using those restrictions for deficit mitigation strategies,” the board agenda reads.

But that is not true, according to a statement the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills provided to Castanet Kamloops.

“As per public sector accounting standards, the ministry does not permit institutions to restrict their annual operating surplus to deal with future year deficits or deficit mitigation strategies,” the ministry statement reads.

"The ministry did not approve any requests in 2024 to restrict operating surpluses for the purposes of managing future year deficits."

TRU plans for compliance

It’s unclear whether that means TRU’s request to restrict $9.5 million in operating grant surplus will need to change before getting approval from Victoria, or if the plan as of December was compliant with ministry standards. The university would not answer direct questions on the topic.

But TRU's vice-president of finance and administration said the university intends to play by the ministry's rules.

“TRU plans to request an internal restriction of a surplus portion of our 2024-25 operating grant in alignment with past practices approved by the ministry in recent years,” Matt Milovick said in a statement provided to Castanet.

The university said it prepares its financial statements according to B.C.’s Budget Transparency and Accountability Act, and operating grant restrictions require ministerial approval before being recorded in financial statements.

“TRU is working closely with the ministry to address current financial challenges, ensuring we have the tools, resources, and strategies needed to streamline operations, control costs and balance budgets in the future,” Milovick’s statement said.

The ministry said it is confident that TRU understands operating grant requirements and doesn't have any concerns with TRU's budgeting practices at this time.

Institutions have been approved to use surpluses from previous years to maintain current operations under extraordinary circumstances, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planned for 'nest egg'

In December, Milovick told the board the planned $9.5 million operating grant restriction would give TRU “a bit of a nest egg” that could be added to its reserves.

“We hope we don't need it, because we think we have a strategy going forward to get us to balance budgets, but it's going to take some work,” he said at the time.

The board agenda said the university’s strategy was to achieve balanced budgets annually without using prior year restrictions.

According to TRU’s second quarter financials, the operating grant restriction and a $5 million surplus would leave the university with about $14.5 million left over at the end of the 2024-25 fiscal year — which was attributed to higher than expected international student enrolment.

In December, the board heard the surplus would be put toward reserves and strategic investments — $5 million of it fully allocated to the university's academic portfolio, which includes hiring faculty for TRU Wildfire, building out student services and enrolment strategies and investing in a student information system.

Portions of provincial operating grants can be restricted for specific reasons as directed by the province. The funds can only be used for those specific initiatives and the grant will be recognized as revenue when the conditions tied to it are met.

Annual operating surpluses cannot be accessed by institutions without approval from the province.