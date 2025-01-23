Details of three City of Kamloops prescribed burn projects available at open house event

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Kamloops residents are invited to an open house to learn about some prescribed burn projects taking place in the community this spring.

An eight-hectare burn is planned in Rose Hill Park, a 17-hectare burn in Peterson Creek Nature Park, and a 10-hectare burn will take place in a publicly owned area of Lac Du Bois Grasslands. The work is anticipated to take place between March and April 2025.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said objectives of these prescribed burns include wildfire risk reduction, ecological restoration, invasive species removal, and overgrown sagebrush reduction.

“Prescribed fire is a proven land management tool that helps restore ecological balance, protect critical infrastructure and enhance community safety by reducing the intensity and spread of potential wildfires,” The City of Kamloops said in a news release.

“Carefully planned and monitored, prescribed burns involve the controlled application of fire to targeted areas.”

The open house event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Sandman Centre. Attendees can talk to people involved with the projects and learn more about the prescribed burns.

The city said the early spring ignitions will take place in partnership with the BC Wildfire Service, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and the Thompson Rivers Natural Resource District.

Residents can expect temporary trail closures and visible smoke when the burning projects take place.

If conditions are not favourable this spring, the prescribed burn projects might happen in the fall of 2025 instead.

More information about the open house and maps of areas targeted for prescribed burns can be found on the City of Kamloops website.