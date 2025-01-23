Stabbing victim expected to recover after being found in bushes in North Kamloops neighbourhood Wednesday night

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops Mounties are investigating an apparent stabbing in North Kamloops late Wednesday evening by a masked attacker.

Officers responded at 10:15 p.m., to Tranquille Road and Don Street, near the north end of the Overlanders Bridge, where police said they responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed.

The injured man was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to recover.

“Luckily, a passerby found the victim in a bush and applied pressure to the injured area, while emergency responders were en route,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

The attacker was described as wearing a complete face mask.

Evelyn said police believe the stabbing was targeted at the victim, but police have little information about the assailant. She said the attack might have occurred at a location separate from where the victim was found.

Anyone who was in the area is asked to check their security and dash cameras to see if they captured any footage that could help further the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.