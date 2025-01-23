City snow clearing crews, machinery deployed as flurries hit Kamloops

Photo: Josh Dawson Motorists navigate a snowy Lansdowne Street on Thursday.

The City of Kamloops’ snow clearing fleet has been deployed to maintain city streets, sidewalks and transit stops with flurries expected over the next 24 hours.

Jeff Putnam, the city’s parks and streets manager, said it’s difficult to give an exact number of machinery out on the streets as of Thursday afternoon, but “all available equipment” is out to clear the snow.

"It's more than just street snowplows that most people are used to — we've got sidewalk machines, we’ve got little John Deere machines that do transit stops, we’ve got staff with pickup trucks and shovels clearing the letdown ramps at major intersections to improve accessibility,” he said.

"We got all kinds of equipment out there right now.”

According to Environment Canada, about two centimetres of snow is expected on Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. There is a chance of flurries Friday morning before the skies are expected to clear at about noon.

Putnam said crews are scheduled around the clock, so a full crew compliment will be working overnight.

As the snow continues to fall, crews clearing the streets will focus on maintaining bare wheel paths along the highest priority arterial routes. If the snowfall isn’t too heavy, they will get to the collector routes, as well.

After the snowfall ends, residents can expect all major roads to be cleared within four hours, with collector and bus routes cleared within 16 hours. The city’s goal is to sand or plow residential streets within 36 hours at the end of a snowfall.

Putnam said anyone with questions about snow clearing can contact the city's civic operations call centre at 250-828-3461.

More information about city snow clearing, including a map of priority areas, can be found on the City of Kamloops website.