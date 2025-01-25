Community Futures slated to host 'Dragon's Den' style business pitch competition

Photo: Community Futures Thompson Country

Community Futures Thompson Country is hosting a Dragon’s Den-style entrepreneurial pitch competition for new small businesses in the Kamloops area.

The BIG Pitch will see contestants showcase their business concepts to a panel of local professionals who will provide them with feedback and exposure. There’s also a shot at winning the $5,000 grand prize.

In addition to the top prize, mentorship hours will be awarded to the contestant who takes home the People’s Choice award.

The March 1 event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown at Kelson Hall, 330 St. Paul St., and will include a business trade show from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Participants will engage in the initial closed-door pitch, having the unique opportunity to showcase their concepts to a panel of seasoned experts.

The finalists chosen from the first round will then move forward to the live pitch in front of an audience, where the judges will pick a final winner, and the audience will vote for People’s Choice.

“This free community event is for all ages and we warmly invite all residents to come and be part of the fun,” Community Futures stated in a press release. “It is a unique opportunity for small business owners, and entrepreneurs that will drive economic growth in our region.”

To be eligible for The BIG Pitch participants must have less than $50,000 in revenue since the launch of their business, been operating for less than 18 months in either Kamloops, Sun Peaks, Westwold, Vavenby, Pritchard, McLure, Little Fort, Clearwater, Chase, Blue River, Barriere or Avola. Applicants must also show intent and ability to expand your business operations and pursue a physical business location.

Submissions can be made as individuals or teams and a company may only submit one pitch for consideration.

To learn more about the event visit Community Futures’ website, email Jennifer Brown-Binns or call 250-828-8772.