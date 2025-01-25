TRU WolfPack cheer team sets program record at world championships

Photo: TRU WolfPack The TRU WolfPack cheer team competes at the University World Cup Cheerleading Championships in 2024.

Thompson Rivers University’s WolfPack cheerleading team has returned from the University World Cup Cheerleading Championships in Florida with new hardware and a program record.

The WolfPack's contingent of 34-athletes competed in two divisions, earning bronze in the premier small co-ed division and finishing seventh in the small co-ed game day division.

The premier team’s bronze medal winning performance was the first time in program history the team had made it to the podium.

The ‘Pack’s premier team previous placed fifth in 2020 and fourth in 2023 in the premier all girl division.

It was the first time the squad had competed in co-ed divisions against university’s from all over the world.

The WolfPack was the only team from Western Canada to attend the championships in Orlando, Fla.