Kamloops Mounties optimistic about charges six years after man shot dead in case of mistaken identity

Photo: KTW file photo Kamloops RCMP at the scene of Rex Gill's murder outside an Aberdeen hotel on Jan. 23, 2019.

Marie Nobles is still waiting for answers six years after her son was gunned down outside a Kamloops hotel in what was an apparent gangland hit targeting the wrong man.

Police believe Rex Gill was shot dead in a case of mistaken identity. He was one of two men gunned down outside Kamloops motels in separate shootings on the morning of Jan. 23, 2019.

“He was well-loved and he’s missed, majorly, by his family and his friends,” Nobles said of her son. “I just miss my babe.”

Gill, a 41-year-old Summerland resident, was shot and killed outside of the Comfort Inn and Suites in Aberdeen on Jan. 23, 2019, at about 8:25 a.m. Another man, 33-year-old Cody Mathieu, was shot to death in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in Valleyview about 90 minutes earlier, just before 7 a.m.

Mathieu was known to police for his involvement in the drug trade but Mounties were not familiar with Gill.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told Castanet Kamloops he is “optimistic” police will engage with prosecutors on a charge recommendation in Gill’s case sometime this year.

“We have an active investigation, and we're working very closely with Crown counsel with respect to that investigation," he said.

RCMP, BCPS working together

Prosecutors have been working with police on the Gill case, which remains an active investigation with Mounties.

A BC Prosecution Service spokesperson said Crown counsel will assist police when they are dealing with a complex investigation and reach out for help.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet investigators have had discussions with prosecutors regarding the case, as they do with all homicide investigations.

“If there is an investigational update and charges are announced, we’ll definitely issue a media release,” she said.

Evelyn said the investigation remains a priority for police and anyone who has information that may be related is still asked to reach out to Mounties as soon as possible.

Mother wants justice

Nobles said her son was helping a friend with a roofing job in Kamloops when he was shot.

She said she doesn’t care who killed her son, she just wants the person responsible to face consequences.

“They did the crime they should do the time. They're making us do the time,” she said.

When it comes to dealing with the anniversary of her son’s death, Nobles said she’s grateful to friends and family who “hold me up.”

She said Gill's two sons are now 19 and 21 years old, nd they lost their dad when they needed him the most — in their early teens years.