Foxy Fest to take over Paramount Theatre with Old Hollywood-themed fundraiser

Photo: Foxy Box Kamloops

Foxy Box Kamloops' third annual Foxy Fest, a fundraiser in support of International Women’s Day, will be taking place in March.

In a news release, organizers from the local laser and wax business said the event will be held on March 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

Proceeds from Foxy Fest 2025 will go towards The Elizabeth Fry Society, a non-profit providing services to people who are, or could be criminalized, with an emphasis on women and youth.

The event, which will have an Old Hollywood formal theme, will feature a number of performances from women, including dance, live music, aerial performances and DJs. Guests are encouraged to dress to the theme, and can expect door prizes, giveaways, a photo booth, a silent auction and a costume contest.

Single tickets to the event are $65, available at a discounted rate of $60 if purchased before Feb. 1. Other ticket rates are available for groups of four, 10 and 20 attendees.

Tickets can be purchased here.

According to event organizers, last year Foxy Fest resulted in a sold-out venue, raising more than $6,000 to support A Way Home Kamloops.

Foxy Box said it is seeking local businesses to become partners and sponsors of the event, as well as donations for the silent auction. Anyone interested in getting involved can contact [email protected].