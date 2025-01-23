Kamloops MP bestows King Charles medal on nearly 30 community members

It was an afternoon of high praise for 29 Kamloopsians as local MP Frank Caputo handed out the prestigious King Charles III Coronation medals on Tuesday.

The medal was created to mark the coronation of the new king, and is awarded to individuals all over the Commonwealth who have made a significant contribution to their community or abroad.

Among the locals to receive the medal were Leah Scott, who gave a kidney to a child in need, one of the oldest living Second World War veterans, 104-year-old John Kuharski, and Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc educator, humanitarian and advocate Dr. Muriel Sasakamoose.

Kuharski drove and helped man a fuel truck during the war and fought on D-Day, escaping death numerous times.

Scott donated a kidney a few years ago through a matched pair program. She said she knew the girls mother and when she found out she needed a kidney, she felt she had to be “part of her story.”

Scott described feeling humbled by the medal.

“There’s so many amazing people in that room,” Scott said. “I was humbled to even be considered to be part of it.”

Last year at age 86, Sasakamoose received an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from Thompson Rivers University. She has been an advocate for justice and equality for more than 60 years. She’s a founding member of the BC native Women’s Association and was the first Indigenous woman to sit on the BC Parole Board. She was also the first Indigenous person to serve on the board for the Royal Inland Hospital.

Sasakamoose said she was honoured to receive the medal because Kamloops is her community.

“And I’ve been involved on both sides of the river for many years,” Sasakamoose said.

Others who received the award felt inspiration in their city and the people who call it home.

TRU student Cassie McNutt, who was recognized for her charitable work raising money for the Kamloops Hospice and starting a scholarship for SD73 students, said the medal was an honour to receive.

“Seeing everyone else and hearing their stories of the amazing things they’ve done throughout their lives is truly inspiring,” McNutt said.

Retired judge Terry Shupe and volunteer Ambo Dhaliwal noted the pride they feel in their city as they received their medals.

“It’s a beautiful place to live,” Shupe said.

“I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else,” Dhaliwal said.

MP Caputo said he was grateful to hand out the medals, noting the recipients were from a variety of different fields who’ve made contributions to the community.

“The honour was mine to give them to you,” Caputo said.

Here is a list of all 29 recipients of the prestigious King Charles III Coronation medal:

Dianne Barker: She is a devoted volunteer of more than 34 years. She has officiated many curling tournaments, including umpiring for three Olympics.

Capt. Joshua Burneau: he is commanding officer of the 137 Kamloops Royal Sea Cadet program, who also puts in time mentoring youth and has volunteered with the Special Olympics for the last four years.

Deborah Buszard: Dean of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at McGill University, Director of Environmental Programs at Dalhousie University and most recently served as Interim President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of British Columbia. She is also an active volunteer, including with the Rocky Mountain Rangers.

Ambo Dhaliwal: Dhaliwal is a Kamloops City Key holder and was on the original committee for the July 1st celebrations before it was known as Canada Day. She was also instrumental in bringing in international food tents to Kamloops and, at age 89, is still involved in many projects in Kamloops.

James Fedorak: A well known educator, and philanthropist. He has served on many community and service boards including the Phoenix Centre.

Jill Hayward: She spent 18 years as editor of The North Thompson Star/Journal. In her retirement, she now represents TNRD area O. She was President of the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association from 2011-2023 and continues to serve on the board.

Bryce Herman: He has spent more than 40 years volunteering for dozens of different non-profits and community organizations. He is the marketing director for YMCA-YWCA Dream Home Lottery and has helped raise over $5 mil for this cause. He also serves as board president of the Downtown Business Improvement Association.

Diena Jules: She has held leadership roles with the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc band since 1975 and is an Elder and Traditional Knowledge Keeper. She now serves as Language and Culture Department Manager for Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc and works with the Sewépemc Museum and Heritage Park.

Dianne Keir: She has served on the Royal Inland Hospital's Ladies Evening Auxiliary for more than 50 years, dedicating countless hours to raise necessary funds for RIH.

Dr. Oleksandr Kondrashov: He was born and raised in Lviv, Ukraine and is a professor at TRU. Kondrashov has worked tirelessly for Stand with Ukraine — a group that formed in response to the Russian invasion of the European nation. Kondrashov's work includes rallies, fundraising and scholarships for Ukrainian students.

John Kuharaki: He is a first generation Canadian and one of Canadas oldest living veterans. He drove and helped man a fuel truck during the Second World War.

Garry Limpright: He has been a devoted volunteer for more than 30 years in Kamloops, and an integral part of CGA Kamloops Charter, Centre for Seniors Information Kamloops, Oncore Seniors Society and ASK Wellness Society.

Enzo Lizzi: He is a pillar of the Italian community and has given generously to many organizations and supported countless community events. He was one of the founding members of the Kamloops Blazers and has sponsored many sports teams throughout the years.

Janice MacDonald: She was head nurse of the cancer ward at RIH. In her 15 years in the cancer ward, she comforted and assisted countless families and patients. She worked tirelessly volunteering for Relay for Life and continues to volunteer for many different agencies in Kamloops including the Sagebrush Theatre.

Daniel Martin: He served in the military for 12 years including the first Gulf war. He has served as Legion 52 President for five years and participated in causes such as the Military Police Fund for Blind Children to raise funds and awareness for blind children across Canada.

Cassie McNutt: She and her family have raised more than $200,000 for the Kamloops Hospice through their annual Christmas light display at their home over the past six years, and recently she started Cassie's Charity and Student Achievement Fund which will be an annual award for students in School District 73 who show a commitment to giving back to their communities.

Rowena Muglich: A Wells Gray Search and Rescue for more 20 years, Muglich has served in many different roles including team leader, training officer and data manager.

Terry Murphy: (posthumous. Chief Julie Machado receiving on his behalf): Terry was the fire chief of the Lac La Hache volunteer fire department for 14 years. He was calm, methodical, and instilled confidence in those working around him. Murphy led with kindness and humility and Inspired his team to serve the community well.

Mona Murray: She is an avid volunteer who has served as director on many different committees including Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Chamber of Commerce, Society for Community Living, TRU board or directors, and is board chair for Oncore Senior Services.

Andy Philpot: He is Division Superintendent of St. Johns Ambulance in Kamloops, and spent 30 years with Kamloops Fire Rescue, retiring as assistant fire chief in 2011.

Mike Ritcey: He worked as paramedic for 30 years and was recognized many times throughout his career, including receiving the Paramedic of the Year award in 2002. He is currently the head of the Search Recovery, and Detection K9s of B.C. — a volunteer-run program that uses specially trained dogs to look for people who have gone missing.

Gordon Sands: He served in the Canadian Armed Forces from 1974 until 1980, and then left the military to serve as a police officer for 26 years where he retired as Staff Sergeant. Gordon was awarded a Deputy Chief Commendation in his role in saving the life of a suicide victim and has received over 15 Senior Officer's compliments. He has volunteered extensively, including with the Special Olympics with Scouts.

Ramona Sands: Sands took in a child whose mother was unable to care for her and helped raise three of her grandchildren. She is also faithful volunteer who is active in the local Legion.

Muriel Sasakamoose: She is an educator and member of Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc and has advocated for over 60 years for justice and equality. She is one of the founding members of the BC Native Women's Association and the first Indigenous person to sit on the BC Parole Board.

Leah Scott: A few years ago, Scott became aware of a child in the community who needed a kidney and donated her kidney through a matched pair program which enabled the child to receive a kidney.

Terry Shupe: He is a retired Kamloops Provincial Court Judge. Since his retirement in 2004 he has devoted his time to making toys for children in need.

Danica Wilkinson: She is an event planner for various organizations like the Kamloops Brain Injury Association. Some examples of her volunteer work include ski patrol and serving as chair of the Kamloops Daybreak Rotary Ribfest.

Keegan Willey: He demonstrated leadership, dedication, and skill throughout his time as a Cadet and member of the Kamloops Pipe Band Society. Under his guidance, the band has participated in many competitions and events.

Ruth Williams: She has founded many organizations that support Indigenous people including the All Nations Trust Co and Round Lake Treatment Centres.