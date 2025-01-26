TRU will pilot three new course delivery models this spring

Photo: TRU

Some classes at Thompson Rivers University are about to get a bit more flexible, as new course delivery options begin testing later this year.

In a news release, TRU said it’s TRUly Flexible initiative was launched in a bid to blend online and campus-based learning options.

Speaking with Castanet last year, TRU provost and vice-president academic Gillian Balfour described the initiative as the introduction of a “continuum” of delivery options between asynchronous and classroom-based learning.

TRU said the first phase of the initiative focused on redeveloping 100 asynchronous courses and strengthening collaboration between on-campus programs and open learning teams.

TRU senate approved new blended, hybrid and online synchronous delivery options last year and now TRU says it will begin researching and testing the new formats on select on-campus programs this spring as part of the initiative’s second phase.

“We want to ensure we get this work right,” Balfour said in the release.

“Our experience with Open Learning has provided us significant skills and understanding around best practices. We know we can do more for learners.”

Last year, Balfour told Castanet the pilot could be implemented in four to six programs currently being offered at TRU.

During the pilot, TRU plans to consult with faculty, students and experts to determine the support and technology investments that will be needed for the new delivery models.

The university said faculty will receive mentorship and training.

“TRUly Flexible will offer students new options that better reflect their needs,” Balfour said. “This is about meeting students where they are to encourage and ensure their success.”