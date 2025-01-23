High-risk child rapist denied parole after refusing to complete sex-offender treatment in prison

Photo: Castanet

A high-risk Kamloops sex offender who raped his young cousin at a family gathering has been denied parole.

The 32-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of his victim.

He was convicted after trial in B.C. Supreme Court on charges of sexual interference of a person under 16, sexual assault, exposing genitals to a person under 16 and uttering threats and sentenced last year to four years in federal prison.

Court heard the man raped and abused his cousin during visits at their grandparents’ house in 2015 and 2016. She was 12 and 13 at the time and he was in his early 20s.

The girl described one incident in which she was awoken in the middle of the night and raped by the man while he threatened to kill her.

High risk to target kids

According to the Parole Board of Canada, the man has been assessed as a high risk for sexual reoffending and a very high risk for general violent reoffending.

“You have a history of reacting violently when you feel threatened, but you report you have also engaged in violence when you are simply having a 'bad day,'” reads a Jan. 15 PBC decision.

“The CSC [Correctional Service of Canada] reports you are a high-risk sexual offender who targets children, including children who are known to you as well as strangers through online activity.”

The man has failed to complete his sex-offender treatment in prison and has refused to engage in educational upgrading.

According to the PBC decision, the man continues to deny the offence and blames the victim for sexually assaulting him.

“You do not believe you belong in jail and deny any history of sexual offending, deviancy or inappropriateness,” the decision reads.

“You have not displayed any form of remorse or victim empathy, and it is reported you have no insight into your offending or risk factors.”

'No confidence'

The man has been serving his sentence at an unnamed medium security penitentiary, but he is presently a certified psychiatric patient being held securely in hospital. No further information regarding that status was provided in the decision.

PBC officials denied his requests for day parole and full parole, pointing to his “problematic” behaviour behind bars, a history of failing to comply with conditions and an unwillingness to engage in sex offender programming.

“Given this, the board has no confidence you will adhere to the conditions of release, let alone the minimum supervision expectations necessary to manage your risk,” the decision reads.

About eight months were knocked off the man’s sentence for time served pre-trial.

His sentence will end in June of 2027.