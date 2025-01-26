Well-known author, journalist to give free lecture on geoengineering and climate change

Photo: TRU Journalist, author and lecturer Gwynne Dyer

Journalist and author Gwynne Dyer is arguing climate engineering might be a necessary intervention to tackle climate change and avoid catastrophe.

In a news release, Thompson Rivers University said the public is being invited to a lecture by Dyer on geoengineering and his new book, Intervention Earth, in which Dyer interviewed the world’s top climate scientists on measures that will be needed to counter the effects of climate change.

The event is being held in partnership with the City of Kamloops, TRU’s faculty of science and its office of sustainability.

“We’re extremely proud to bring Gwynne Dyer to Kamloops,” said Dr. Greg Anderson, TRU's dean of science.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to hear a renowned, respected journalist unpack the latest climate change science for a general audience and speak to TRU’s stature globally in sustainability.”

The lecture will be held on TRU’s campus on Feb. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s free to attend but reservations are required for seating.

Dyer is a former historian who has served in three navies and taught at the Canadian Forces College, the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and Oxford University. He is an officer of the Order of Canada.

The lecture is part of TRU’s Science Revealed Dean’s Lecture Series which the university says brings renowned scientists from various fields of study to TRU’s campus to present their research.