Kamloops Sports Council seeks nominations for 2024 athletic awards

Photo: The Canadian Press Ethan Katzberg, who trains with the Kamloops Track and Field Club, receives his gold medal in the men's hammer throw event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Saint-Denis, France, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Tournament Capital residents have a little over a month to nominate local athletes for award contention at the upcoming annual Kamloops Sports Council Athletic Awards.

Any local athletes who made a significant contribution to sports during 2024 are eligible for nomination for the following categories:

• Coach of the year

• Female Athlete of the year

• Male Athlete of the year

• Master Athlete of the year (50-plus)

• Team of the year

• Sports Person of the year

• University Award

• International Excellence Award

Awards will be handed out at the Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame ceremony later in the year. Finalists and recipients will be determined by a panel of judges consisting of local sports community members and the media.

There was no shortage of success for Kamloops athletes in 2024 from the local level up to the world stage, where locally trained throwers Ethan Katzberg and Greg Stewart earned gold in Paris.

Nominations can be submitted on the Kamloops Sports Council website or in person at their office located at Unit 101-1550 Island Pkwy. The deadline for nominations is Mar. 1.