Police searching for suspects after guns, other items stolen in rural Kamloops burglary

Photo: RCMP Police say these men were involved in a Nov. 19 burglary that saw guns stolen from a property on Sullivan Valley Road.

Kamloops Mounties need help identifying suspects in a November burglary in a rural area near Heffley Creek.

According to police, hunting equipment was stolen from a property on Sullivan Valley Road on Nov. 19. The two suspects are alleged to have stolen two guns, a compound bow, a chainsaw and a welder.

“Police have obtained two suspect images to release to the public, with the hope that someone will recognize one or both of the men pictured and contact us as soon possible,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

This incident occurred between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov.19, according to police.

Anyone who can identify the photographed suspects or with details about this case are advised to phone Tk'emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment at 250-318-1400.