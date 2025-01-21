Western Canada Theatre announces departure of artistic director

Photo: Western Canada Theatre James MacDonald in The Woman in Black.

Western Canada Theatre has announced the departure of its artistic director, who has been with the theatre company since its 2017-2018 season.

“Artistic director James MacDonald has departed from his position at Western Canada Theatre,” reads a news release, issued Tuesday evening.

In its statement, the theatre company said MacDonald will leave a “palpable space."

“A strong team of current department leads and executive director Matt Eger are confident that the 2024-25 season will proceed without a hitch, and planning for WCT’s 50th anniversary season in 2025-26 is going strong,” the statement said.

WCT said its staff will be supported to ensure there’s no interruption in programming or planning. Scott Bellis, who played lead roles in past productions Elf-The Musical and Educating Rita, will be stepping in to direct the spring production of Pride and Prejudice in MacDonald’s stead.

The statement said WCT board and staff are grateful for MacDonald’s contributions over the past eight years.

“James is a talented actor and director. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Chrystie Stewart, WCT board president.

“WCT is in its 50th year of operations and is steadfastly maintaining its place on the stage as a national theatre company. We attribute the success to the enthusiastic audience, the dedication of our staff and volunteers, and the generous contributions by our sponsors and donors. For a city of this size, we are one of a kind.”