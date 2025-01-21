Kamloops city council OKs budget changes to get provisional property tax hike under 7.5%

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops’ provisional property tax rate has been whittled down to a proposed 7.49 per cent increase — an annual increase of about $187 for the average homeowner.

Kamloops city council took part in a lengthy meeting on Tuesday where they deferred other agenda items to focus on changes to the 2025 budget.

Council opted to partially defer hiring five additional RCMP members in 2025 to reduce this year’s budget, and also directed staff to prepare an updated rates and fees bylaw for the city’s development, engineering and sustainability division.

David Hallinan, the city's corporate services director, said updated growth estimates from BC Assessment also had a positive impact on this year's budget, and the city will be receiving increased revenue due to a transit agreement with Tk'emlups te Secwepemc.

There’s still months left of adjustments and discussions before council determines the final budget, including consideration of supplemental budget items.