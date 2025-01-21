Kamloops Mounties seize guns, drugs, body armour after finding man passed out in truck

Photo: Glacier Media

Kamloops Mounties say they seized a loaded handgun, body armour and 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl after finding a man passed out in a truck outside a Sahali restaurant.

According to police, officers were in a parking lot in the 500-block of Columbia Street at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday when they observed a man passed out in a vehicle.

“As police approached the truck to check on its driver, they saw numerous weapons in plain view,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“As the investigation continued, police also located a loaded handgun, ammunition and body armour on the man’s person, along with other weaponry nearby, including a modified rifle, loaded magazines and a significant amount of suspected illegal drugs.”

Among the drugs seized, police said, were 1.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 85 grams of cocaine.

“This kind of interaction illustrates the risks frontline officers continuously face while responding to what may seem like a routine traffic stop, check wellbeing or suspicious occurrence report,” RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said about the incident.

The suspect, a man in his late 30s whose name was not provided, was arrested and released pending potential charges.