House arrest, driving prohibition for hit-and-run crash that injured Williams Lake senior

A Kamloops man who drove away after running over a pedestrian in Williams Lake has been banned from driving for a year and ordered to spend the next two months on house arrest.

Michael Turner, 65, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of failing to stay at the scene of an accident.

Court heard Turner was driving a white GMC pickup truck on June 13, when he struck a 66-year-old woman while making a left-hand turn onto Third Avenue in Williams Lake.

“After being struck, she was laying in the roadway and Mr. Turner carried on and left the scene,” Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said in court.

He was identified and arrested thanks to video surveillance from a few nearby businesses.

Potestio said the victim suffered broken ribs and other minor injuries.

Turner was driving a work truck at the time, and court heard he lost his job as a result of the incident.

“He panicked when he hit [the victim] and he made the wrong decision,” defence lawyer Joe Killoran said. “He regrets that very much and he’s sorry for that.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for a 60-day conditional sentence order and a one-year driving prohibition.