Week of activities planned around Kamloops to encourage literacy for Family Literacy Day

Photo: Unsplash/Tom Hermans

Families are being encouraging to pick up activities that build literacy skills in time for Family Literacy Day next week.

In a news release, Beem Credit Union and the City of Kamloops said the annual week-long Unplug and Play event will take place from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, intended to encourage families to take part in Family Literacy Day on Jan. 27.

The goal is to encourage families to balance screen time with active family time, connect more with others and spend at least 15 minutes a day doing activities that build literacy skills.

“Taking even a short break from screens to read, play, or share a moment together can create lasting memories and strengthen bonds,” said Brian Harris, chief executive officer with been credit union.

The week will start with the ABC Family Literacy Day on Saturday at the John Tod Centre Y on Wood Street.

Events include a magic show, sledge hockey demos, taiko drumming and fitness.

The City of Kamloops will be hosting several free activities during the week, including a Family Fun Swim at Westsyde Pool on Sunday, Jan. 26, a public skate at Valleyview Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 29 and a Family Sport Night on Friday, Jan. 31.

“By encouraging reading in the home and doing everyday things together, like playing board games, cooking and baking, and spending time moving our bodies, we can improve both adult and child literacy skills,” said Jodi Lebourdais, chair of the Unplug and Play Committee and Literacy in Kamloops program coordinator.

Community partner organizations will offer free pickup and take-home kits as well as in-person and virtual activities.

A full list of activities planned for the week is available online. Some activities require registration.