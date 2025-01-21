Probation for Kamloops shoplifter who spilled $400 worth of stolen merchandise behind Walmart

Photo: KTW file The Walmart Supercentre on Hillside Drive.

A Kamloops thief who made a mess when she tipped a shopping cart down an embankment behind Walmart, spilling hundreds of dollars worth of stolen merchandise along Hillside Drive, has been ordered to spend the next 12 months on probation.

Shania Emma-Pearl Parks, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to two counts of theft under $5,000.

Court heard Parks went into the Walmart Supercentre on Hillside Drive at about 8:30 p.m. on April 21 and filled an buggy with more than $400 worth of items. The stolen merchandise included groceries.

Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said Parks took the cart into the back of the store and out a staff exit.

“It goes down to Hillside Drive, and for reasons unknown, Ms. Parks decided to tip the shopping cart over the hill and it tumbled down, spreading merchandise everywhere,” he said.

“At the time, this went undetected, so Ms. Parks and an unknown male accomplice pulled up in a vehicle and had about seven minutes to gather all these items and leave with them."

The other theft charge to which Parks pleaded guilty stemmed from a Feb. 29 incident at Winners on Columbia Street West. In that case, she was caught trying to leave the store with a buggy loaded with more than $800 worth of items.

Defence lawyer Kyle Komarynsky said Parks has stable housing now and is doing much better.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for 12 months of probation, with terms prohibiting Parks from visiting Walmart or Winners. She will also be required to attend counselling as directed and complete 20 hours of community service.