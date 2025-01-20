City of Kamloops launches snowplow naming contest for kids

Photo: Castanet

Do you want to name a snowplow?

The City of Kamloops is calling all kids to help come up with names for some pieces of equipment in its snow-clearing fleet.

The city has launched a snowplow naming contest for kids 16 years of age and younger, with name suggestions being accepted until Feb. 10.

“Our snow equipment and operators work tirelessly to keep our roads safe and clear during the harshest months of the year,” said Jeff Putnam, the city’s parks and streets manager, in a news release.

“This contest is a way to celebrate their efforts and bring some fun and community spirit to winter’s challenges.”

The city is looking to bestow names on a grader, one single axel and two tandem plow trucks, a snow blower and loader combo, and a Parks Toolcat.

Pictures of the equipment can be found on the City of Kamloops’ Let’s Talk page, where name suggestions can be submitted.

Names should be family friendly, and kids can put forward as many entries as they want. Residents of all ages can vote online for their favourite submissions by giving entries a thumbs up.

The city said the lucky winners will “earn the bragging rights of naming a city snowplow” and will receive a special prize pack, including a photo opportunity with the snowplow they named.

“The possibilities are endless, whether you’re inspired by puns, local landmarks or famous figures,” the city said.

The City of Salmon Arm recently launched a similar contest for two pieces of equipment, selecting The Big Leplowski and Snow Chute as the winning names.