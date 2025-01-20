WCT bakes up latest comedy-laced production in partnership with Alberta Theatre Projects

Photo: Western Canada Theatre Actors Joel David Taylor, Grade Fedorchuk, Tyrell Crews and Maureen Thomas rehearse a scene from Liars at a Funeral.

Western Canada Theatre says its latest co-production with Calgary-based Alberta Theatre Projects will blend comedic farce and family drama to create a "roller coaster" of emotion.

Liars at a Funeral sees a family matriarch fake her own death to reunite the dysfunctional relatives in a ploy to break a decades-long family curse.

The play premiered in Ontario in 2023. After it was seen by a longtime WCT donor and patron, it was added to the company's program for the 2024-25 season.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, director Clare Preuss described the play as a farce that has many laughs but also a “deep heart." She called it a celebration of community.

“That kind of a nice blend of entertainment and just giving us a bit of a human story,” she said.

“It helps us see that we can be honest with each other, we can talk about the hard stuff and it actually brings us closer."

Preuss said her approach to directing the production has been to make sure the actors allow their impulses to flourish.

The first step was to quickly acclimate the actors to their choreographed movements on stage. Rehearsals then began to add layers, adding emotional beats and honing in on the right comedic timing.

“If drama is cooking, then comedy is like baking — you have the ingredients and the exact amounts,” she said.

She said the play was fast paced and the dialogue was snappy. Many of the actors will also be playing dual-roles.

“Even the emotional parts have to stay at a pace — it’s like you get on a roller coaster and you don’t stop for two hours and 15 minutes,” Preuss said.

Liars at a Funeral is being co-produced with Alberta Theatre Projects in Calgary, where the actors have been preparing since the beginning of January. After being shown in Kamloops, the production will be revived in Calgary in April.

WCT said the co-production was a way to keep its budget sustainable while introducing Kamloops audiences to artists, companies and works from afar.

Liars at a Funeral will run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 at the Sagebrush Theatre. The runtime is approximately two hours and includes an intermission.

The play stars Grace Fedorchuk, Joel David Taylor, Tyrell Crews, Helen Knight and Maureen Thomas.

“The actors really love each other in real life, they’re having so much fun and you can feel that when you’re watching it,” Preuss said. “I think it’ll be a really authentically joyful experience at the theatre.”