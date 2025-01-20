Students from nearby First Nations get more flexibility in where they attend class

Photo: KTW File Photo

School-aged kids from seven nearby First Nations will have more options in where they end up attending class in the Kamloops-Thompson school district following changes to provincial legislation.

According to a report brought before the board last week, the board of education heard last June that changes to the School Act resulting from Bill 40, when it was passed last year, would require B.C. school boards to consult with Indigenous bands to designate a school of choice.

The board heard the changes to legislation means bands can designate an additional elementary, middle and secondary school on top of their designated catchment school, if they wish.

“They would communicate with the board in that selection, and we would have some rules around — which we already do actually informally in the school district — allowing them to register within defined registration dates to those schools,” explained district principal of aboriginal education Mike Bowden.

SD73 has seven local education agreements with nearby First Nations.

According to the report, the Skeetchestn Indian Band, whose catchment includes Savona Elementary and South Kamloops Secondary, has indicated Norkam Secondary as its school of choice and is the only band to have made a designation so far.

Michelle Mattes, assistant superintendent of inclusive education, said designated schools of choice won’t have an impact on transportation.

“Boards are not obliged to provide transportation to schools of choice. However, boards are encouraged to make a reasonable effort to accommodate schools of choice, if possible,” Mattes said.

Bowden cited an example in which Tk’emlups te Secwepemc students are transported outside of its designated catchment school to Marion Schilling elementary, at no additional cost.

“Under things like reconciliation, if we can make it work, that’s not an additional cost to the board, we just try to do that and accommodate those things,” he said.

At an in-camera meeting on Oct. 21, the board heard students in the catchment area take priority in the case a school is over capacity, but Bowden said solutions such as adding portables would be considered.

Bowden also suggested exploring the BCTEA transportation grant in the case a band selects a catchment school that would require busing.

Legislative changes stemming from Bill 40 also included requirements for the structure and function of Indigenous education councils.

The board heard in October SD73 was “99.9 per cent compliant with the new legislation,” the only adjustment being a trustee cannot chair the IEC.