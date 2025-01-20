Hamer-Jackson asks judge to adjourn defamation case due to lack of preparedness, money

Photo: KTW file photo

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Katie Neustaeter won’t be going to court this week as scheduled, with the mayor now admittedly in over his head and searching for cash to pay for a lawyer.

Neustaeter’s application to have the mayor's defamation case against her dismissed was set to be heard over five days starting Monday morning, but the dates were scrubbed at the 11th hour due to the lack of an available judge.

Regardless, the self-represented mayor had already applied to the court late last week for an adjournment, saying he needs time to gather money to once again hire a lawyer.

Hamer-Jackson's application to adjourn says he “is not adequately prepared for the hearing” due to his lawyer having withdrawn from the case last month after the mayor ran out of money.

At the time, Hamer-Jackson said he would proceed representing himself. But that is no longer the case.

“Given the magnitude and complexity of this matter, it has become apparent to the plaintiff that he does not possess the knowledge, skills and ability to self-represent,” the mayor's adjournment application reads.

The document alleges Hamer-Jackson is having difficulty with his initial lawyer, David McMillan, who he claims is refusing to hand over documents pertinent to this case, “resulting in an incomplete record of events.”

McMillan is currently taking Hamer-Jackson to court over $35,000 in unpaid legal bills for which the mayor is allegedly on the hook — including some for work pertaining to the defamation suit against Neustaeter.

A matter of money

The mayor's adjournment application said his financial resources have been depleted by some 19 code of conduct investigations launched against him by other members of city council. He said council has refused to indemnify him for costs related to dropped code of conduct complaints.

The application claims an adjournment would give Hamer-Jackson time “to seek a revenue base to hire proper legal representation” to ensure a fair process in court.

“If I come up with some funds, I’ll definitely get a lawyer,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

“I can tell you one thing — I sure respect the lawyers and judges and assistants for lawyers because, I’ll tell you, there sure is a lot of paperwork and a lot to do and it's mind boggling for me.”

Neustaeter has indemnification for her legal fees defending Hamer-Jackson’s claims in the lawsuit, while the mayor is paying out of pocket.

Her lawyer intends to have Hamer-Jackson cover the city’s legal bill if the dismissal application is successful.

No lawyers available?

As for his next steps, Hamer-Jackson said he will continue to work on the lawsuit. He said he would “love to have a lawyer” but cannot seem to find one.

The mayor said he believed payment would be on contingency when he launched the suit.

“I’ve made a lot of phone calls and there’s not a lot of lawyers available," he said.

"There’s some that might be available in a few months."

Hamer-Jackson has a number of assets listed for sale, the proceeds from which he said he intends to use to cover his legal bills.

Last year, Hamer-Jackson listed his commercial property on West Victoria Street for $5.6 million, but has yet to receive an offer. His speedboat is listed on Facebook Marketplace for $125,000 and his home in Westmount is also on the market.

The mayor has previously told Castanet he was not expecting or prepared for the volume of legal bills he’s racked up.

Allegations date to 2023

When the parties finally do get in front of a judge, expect Neustaeter's lawyer to argue against the mayor's request for an adjournment.

Affidavits filed as part of the case show correspondence between the lawyer and the mayor in which it was made very clear to Hamer-Jackson that any efforts to kick the can down the road would be vigorously opposed.

Hamer-Jackson’s lawsuit, filed in June of 2023, argues Neustaeter defamed him that March when she read out a statement in council chambers, on behalf of all council, claiming he had violated personal and professional boundaries, which the mayor contested was baseless and caused innuendo on the part of the public, damaging his reputation.

The mayor’s suit claims the statement caused members of the public to incorrectly believe Hamer-Jackson physically or sexually assaulted Neustaeter or others.

The lawsuit also claims Neustaeter defamed Hamer-Jackson in a meeting and via emails with other councillors and staff when she accused the mayor of communicating with her father, former Kamloops MLA Kevin Krueger, with nefarious intent to gain political influence over her.

In her reply, Neustaeter argues she did not defame the mayor and that her statements were justified comments based on substance, fact and fair comment.

None of the allegations laid in Hamer-Jackson’s notice of civil claim or Neustaeter’s response have been proven in court.

Neustaeter’s application intends to ask a B.C. Supreme Court judge to dismiss the suit pursuant to the provisions of the Protection of Public Participation Act — commonly known as an anti-SLAPP application.

It's not yet known when new court dates will be set.

In addition to the Neustaeter proceeding, Hamer-Jackson has also filed a defamation lawsuit against developer Joshua Knaak.