Forecast calls for chances of snow, overcast skies in Kamloops region

Cindy White

A week of mostly cloudy skies and chances of snow are in the forecast for the coming week in the Kamloops area.

Monday will see sunny skies in the morning and some clouds by the afternoon. A high of -5 C is expected during the day and it is anticipated to dip to -7 C during the night.

Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron said arctic winds are bringing dry and cold gusts over the B.C. interior.

He said moisture will be swept into the region likely Monday evening when a northern storm falls apart.

“Monday night into Tuesday morning, it won’t amount to much but it will be cloudy for a few hours, and there’s a possibility of a few flurries,” he said.

A mix of sun and cloud is anticipated Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Daytime highs will reach -2 C. Cloudy periods and a low of -7 C are expected overnight.

Wednesday will see a high of -3 C and a mix of sun and cloud during the day. Temperatures will drop to a low of -5 C.

Around two to five centimetres of snow are expected Wednesday night and into Thursday, when another weather system will pass through the province.

“It’s not a big storm by any means, but you should see a better chance of seeing some light snow,” Bergeron said.

Periods of snow are expected throughout Thursday, when daytime highs will reach -1 C. Cloudy skies and a low of -5 C will be seen Thursday night.

Skies will remain cloudy throughout Friday, with a high of 1 C and a low of -7 C.

The forecast calls for cloudy skies to continue into the weekend with daytime highs expected around 0 C.