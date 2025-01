Photo: Contributed

A male driver was issued a three-day driving prohibition and had his vehicle impounded after crashing his vehicle in a rural part of Kamloops.

On Jan. 10 at about 9:45 p.m., Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP attended the Trans Canada Highway at Big Sky Road in response to a reported crash.

A roadside breath tests were administered to the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle who was found to be under the influence of alcohol.