Photo: Contributed

Kamloops Mounties arrested a woman into custody after she allegedly damaged a vehicle and a window at a residence.

Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP were called to the 700-block of Kamloopa Road just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 10 where a woman known to the property owner had allegedly damaged a vehicle and a window at a residence.

A suspect was arrested nearby and taken into custody.

She was later released with conditions and a court date, with charge recommendations anticipated.