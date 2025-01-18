Kamloops Mounties asking for help identifying a suspect who stole skis in Sun Peaks

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Police are looking to identify the person in this security footage, who they believe swiped a pair of $1,000 skis from a storage area in a Sun Peaks Hotel back on Jan. 9.

The Kamloops RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect who stole a pair of $1,000 skis from a hotel last week.

The Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP detachment received a report at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 9 that the skis had been taken from a hotel on Alpine Drive in Sun Peaks.

The skis were black and fluorescent yellow Rossignal brand.

Police obtained and have released images of the suspect publicly in an effort to help further the investigation.

The Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP says this ski season it has received a number of reports involving stolen winter sports equipment.

“To reduce crimes of opportunity, residents are reminded to please ensure their gear is secured,” RCMP Cpl. Crsytal Evelyn said in a press release. “Police also recommend recording serial numbers or adding an engraving or visible marking to help investigators identify and recover items.”

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information related to this investigation, is asked to contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment at 250-314-1800 and reference file 2025-823.