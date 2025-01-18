Judge wants to release $300K from fraudulent sale to cash-strapped mom of Jessie Simpson

Photo: Contributed Jessie Simpson will require 24-hour care for the rest of his life as a result of a violent beating on June 19, 2016.

The cash-strapped mother of Jessie Simpson could soon see some of the $7-million judgement she won four years ago in B.C. Supreme Court from the man who nearly beat her son to death.

A judge on Thursday said she wants to release approximately $300,000 currently being held by the court to Sue Simpson, but there is no indication when that might happen.

Lawyers have been battling over how to divvy up about $920,000 — proceeds of the court-ordered sale of the home of Kristopher Teichrieb, who beat Jessie Simpson into a coma on June 19, 2016.

Simpson, then 18, was out celebrating high school graduation with a group of friends when he wandered onto Teichrieb’s riverfront property on Clifford Avenue, near the western tip of McArthur Island.

Teichrieb chased Simpson and beat him with a metal baseball bat, as well as his fists and feet. The first Mountie to arrive at the scene said he found Teichrieb waving frantically while standing over the severely injured teen “kind of like an excited dog.”

Court heard Teichrieb had been involved in escalating vigilante action in the weeks leading up to the attack, which left Simpson with catastrophic injuries.

His condition has improved modestly in the years since, but Simpson will never work and will require 24-hour care for life.

Not a dime paid yet

The Simpsons sued Teichrieb, and in 2021 were awarded more than $6.9 million in damages.

Collecting that money has proven difficult, and Sue Simpson has been accepting donations to help cover her son’s expenses.

The collection issue is complicated by the fact that Teichrieb gifted his Clifford Avenue home — his only real asset — to his parents after the beating. The conveyance has already been deemed fraudulent by a judge, who ruled that the only reason for the transaction was to shield the home from Simpson's family.

Teichrieb’s parents were ordered to surrender ownership of the property for Simpson's benefit. A court-ordered sale in October of 2023 saw the home go for $956,999.

The proceeds of that sale are in the hands of the court until a judge decides how to pay the money out. Simpson hopes to get it all, but CIBC is owed about $600,000.

'That money should be paid out'

In court on Thursday, B.C. Supreme Court Associate Judge Jennifer Keim asked what was stopping her from giving the uncontentious remainder to the Simpsons.

“Why aren’t we releasing the other $300,000 to Ms. Simpson? To me, that money should be paid out immediately because it’s not at issue who it will be going to,” the judge said.

“That would at least be some money that I am very confident Ms. Simpson could put to good use.”

CIBC had previously opposed such a move, but Jonathan Van Netten, the bank’s lawyer, said he would be OK with it under certain conditions.

“If there are funds that are clearly in excess, then I don’t see an issue with having those funds paid out,” he said.

“The issue would be determining that there’s enough funds that do remain in the court to cover any interest up until this proceeding is decided — and potentially an appeal.”

Keim said she is “very confident” the case will proceed to appeal no matter who wins.

No date for judge's decision

Keim said she needs some time to decide a number of issues, including whether the $300,000 will be released to Simpson and whether to allow notary Janice Rutherford to testify in court.

Joseph Zak, the Simpsons’ lawyer, said he wants to be able to cross-examine Rutherford to determine what CIBC knew about Teichrieb’s circumstances before ownership of the Clifford Avenue home was transferred to his parents.

Zak said Rutherford claimed she was made aware of the assault and Teichrieb’s imprisonment during a meeting at the Sahali CIBC branch in December of 2016 — about six months before the bank’s disclosed records on the matter begin.

Van Netten wants Rutherford’s evidence to be given by affidavit — a written account rather than answering questions in a courtroom.

Zak said he’s worried the court won’t get “the full effect” of Rutherford’s story if she is not called to testify.

“We’re saying there’s much more to this argument — what the bank knew, when it knew and what it did, such that they can’t say everything they did before the title was issued absolves them of their sins,” he said.

A date for Keim’s decision has not been set.