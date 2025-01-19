Sentencing delayed for Kamloops serial rapist for court-ordered assessment of Metis heritage

Photo: RCMP Joel Eric Carlson

The sentencing of a Kamloops serial rapist has been delayed so that he can undergo an assessment of his Metis heritage.

A B.C. Supreme Court jury found Joel Eric Carlson guilty on six of the nine counts of sexual assault on which he stood trial.

The trial saw seven women testify as complainants, describing events dating back as far as 11 years. The women ranged in age from 26 to 32 and Carlson met most of them on Tinder. Some had lengthy relationships with him and others met him only once or a handful of times.

The complainants contacted police following news stories in 2020 about Carlson. Police sent out his mugshot alongside a call for additional victims after a teen girl in Vernon accused him of sexual assault.

It’s not known how many women came forward, but 10 complainants were listed in court documents in Carlson’s case prior to his trial — eight in Kamloops and two in Abbotsford.

Carlson’s sentencing had been scheduled to take place over two days next month, but those dates were cancelled on Friday after defence lawyer Lisa Helps said new information prompted her to seek a pre-sentence assessment looking at his First Nations background.

“This is an understanding that there are systemic issues in Mr. Carlson’s background, mostly on his father’s side, that will be of some significance,” she said.

Court heard such assessments are taking about 16 weeks to complete.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Paul Riley granted the adjournment. He said sentencing will likely be pushed to at least May.

It’s not known what Carlson might face as a potential sentence. Last month, prosecutors said they would not seek a dangerous offender or long-term offender designation in the case.

Lawyers will return to court on Monday to set a new date for Carlson’s sentencing.