Kamloops RCMP searching for man missing since Friday afternoon

Photo: RCMP Matthew Carson, 25, was last seen at about 12:15 p.m. Friday in the 500-block of Columbia Street.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a man missing since Friday afternoon.

Matthew Carson, 25, was last seen at about 12:15 p.m. Friday in the 500-block of Columbia Street.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Carson’s family and police are concerned for his wellbeing.

"For Matthew to have left in the manner in which he did was out of character for him, and we’re asking the public to please be on the lookout in case they come across him,” Evelyn said.

Carson is described as standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a green puffy coat and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Carson’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.