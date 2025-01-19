Local home building association commemorates 60th anniversary

Photo: CHBA-CI Founding members Frank Hewlett and Gene Allgaier in newspaper clipping.

After 60 years of advocating for housing and spearheading innovative initiatives in Kamloops, the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Interior plans to mark the occasion with a celebration at the TRU Grand Hall.

“Our 60th anniversary is a time to celebrate on how far we’ve come and to set our sights on the opportunity ahead,” said CHBA-CI President Chris Crowell in a release.

According to CHBA-CI Executive Officer Rose Choy, the goal and purpose of the organization is simple.

“Our name has changed from 1965 to now, but our mandate and purpose has not," she said. "We are still advocating to this day, working, collaborating, and engaging the government to provide affordable housing."

CHBA-CI is one of many local organizations that fall under the national CHBA umbrella — all tasked with advocating for residential construction.

“Our catchment area is Kamloops, surrounding Kamloops, all the way to the East Kootenays,” Choy said “Basically the whole Central Interior of B.C.”

Under the Kamloops and District House Builders’ Association name, the Kamloops chapter of the national association began in September of 1965 with two men — Frank Hewlett and Gene Allgaier. They convinced 10 friends to join, and together they became the 12 founders.

Sixty years later, the CHBA-CI now represents nearly 300 businesses from contractors to trade professionals.

University partnership

One of the core focuses of the CHBA CI is their annual role with the Kamloops Y Dream Home Lottery fundraiser in which locals purchase raffle tickets for a chance at winning a house. The profit helps fund YMCA programs the following year.

“Before it becomes the Y Dream Home, we call it the Training House,” Choy said.

They partnered with Thompson Rivers University’s School of Trades and Technology and the YMCA in 1996 to make this possible.

“It’s a three-way partnership that is very unique. It’s a one-of-a-kind in the country and it benefits so many different kinds of people in the community.” ” Choy said. “We have won a lot of awards for this program.”

Eighty-four trades students from TRU trained during the construction of the 2024 home — from helping pour the foundation to wiring the walls.

“We come out with better trades students because they have real-life experience," Choi said. "Because of the support of the community and our membership, we are."

This initiative, and others throughout the 60 years of the CBHA CI will be commemorated as the organization and members will be recognized on May 30 in the TRU Grand Hall with a celebratory event.