Shoppers excited as new Dollarama opens doors in Brock Centre

Photo: Eagle Andersen The Newly opened Dollarama in the Brock Centre

A new Dollarama opened its doors in Brocklehurst on Thursday.

The discount chain opened in the space previously occupied by a dollar store that closed in 2023 in the Brock Centre, 1800 Tranquille Rd.

Shoppers were excited when Castanet Kamloops visited the store on Friday morning.

“We just bought 50 cans of tuna. I’m going to go buy 30 more — tuna for $1 a can,” shopper Chris Teichreb said.

“This is awesome, especially if they can maintain this for the people that live around here. Hell yeah.”

He said cheaper options for shelf-stable food will be a benefit for many in the neighbourhood.

Precious Aguoru lives downtown but commutes to the Brock Centre for work. He was impressed by the appearance of the new store.

“It looks new. Everything here looks old except this,” Aguoru said.

Aguoru said he appreciates Dollarama's pricing.

The Brock Dollarama is the eighth in Kamloops.