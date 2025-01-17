Charges laid in filmed assault at house party in Quesnel last November

Photo: Contributed

Three youths have been charged in connection with a serious assault last November at a house party in Quesnel.

Police began investigating after footage emerged online of the assault, which took place inside a home on Beaubien Avenue the evening of Nov. 2 and early morning of Nov.3.

On Monday, more than two months after the incident, Quesnel RCMP announced charges of assault causing bodily harm were laid against 19-year-old men Treyton Mero and Joshua Greenough, as well as a 17-year-old youth.

Anyone that has information or video relating to this incident that has not yet spoken to the police is asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.