City of Kamloops to host drop-in event about Tranquille sanitary main, beautification project

Photo: City of Kamloops A map showing the location of the third and final phase of the Tranquille Road Sanitary Main and Road Enhancement Project, which will start in the summer.

The City of Kamloops is hosting a drop-in session for residents to find out more about what’s planned in the third and final phase of a Tranquille Road sanitary main project.

This phase of the Tranquille Road Sanitary Main and Road Enhancement Project — which will see work take place between Crestline Street and Southill Street in Brocklehurst — will start in early summer 2025.

“This is the third and final project phase to replace the aging sanitary infrastructure that supports the entire North Shore,” the city said in a news release.

The city noted that along with this “critical” underground work, the project will include surface-level road improvements, including a sidewalk on the north side of Tranquille Road, and a multi-use pathway on the south side.

Grass swales will separate the multi-use pathway, vehicle travel lanes, and the sidewalk.

“This project will also include drainage catch basins, storm drainage infiltration access points, trees, bus pullouts, water system upgrades, lighting and other related improvements,” the city said.

The city noted when the corridor reopens following the project’s completion, the speed limit between Crestline Street and Southill Street will be reduced from 60 kilometres per hour to 50 kilometres per hour to “align better with the new road form and streetscape of Tranquille Road.”

The informal information session about the project will be held at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The city said the drop-in event gives residents an initial opportunity to ask questions about the project design and potential impacts expected during construction.

“As the start of the project approaches, additional opportunities to learn how this project may impact your property will be available,” the city said.

This will include one-on-one site meetings with residents when requested, as well as another information session when more information becomes available about project impacts and work sequencing.

The first phase of the Tranquille Road project was completed in 2017, and involved work on the North Primary Lift Station to Crestline Street.

Phase Two, which saw work take place between Southill Street and 12th Street, was completed in 2021.

The city has received more than $12 million in grant funding to put towards the third phase of the project.

More information about the project can be found on the city’s Let’s Talk website.