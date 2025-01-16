Dearborn Ford hosts giveway for 2023 Ford Maverick

Photo: Dearborn Ford Doug Hayner was the lucky winner of a 2023 Ford Maverick given away by Dearborn Ford on Wednesday.

Confetti rained from the ceiling in the Dearborn Ford showroom on Wednesday as one lucky winner was given the keys to a new truck.

Doug Hayner’s entry was drawn from a pile of 100 other names to win a new 2023 Ford Maverick.

Hayner was on hand at Wednesday’s event to give a short speech.

“I’m happy to win it,” he said, thanking Dearborn Ford for the giveaway.

Dearborn Ford said since April 2024, 100 golden tickets were given out to people who visited the dealership’s community events, purchased a vehicle, had a service or filled out a form on their website.

The golden ticket was their entry to win.

It’s not the first time Dearborn Ford has hosted such a giveaway. The dealership held a similar draw last January, selecting the winner at a Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce event.