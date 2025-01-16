CUPE takes issue with SD73 cost-savings plan to put unqualified support workers in classrooms

Photo: File Photo

The union representing school support workers is taking serious issue with a Kamloops-Thompson school district savings plan that aims to put unqualified educational assistants into classrooms.

CUPE 3500, which represents more than 900 school support workers in the district, called the plan "an attack" on qualified workers and a threat to quality student supports.

As part of further savings measures SD73 plans to implement to avoid cost overruns in the wake of a $2-million accounting error, the district said it plans to hire “responsible adults” to cover absences.

SD73 said the strategy was implemented due to challenges recruiting certified education assistants, which has been seen across the province, and to cut down on relief costs, which have doubled in the last five years.

In a news release, CUPE 3500 President Dawn Armstrong said the plan would require “responsible adults” to complete a 20-hour online course and minimal first aid training.

“CEAs need years of formal education, ongoing training, and be able to demonstrate they understand the complex needs of students,” she said.

“They can’t be replaced by just anyone off the street."

SD73 said a responsible adult will not be placed in a classroom if a CEA is available.

'Not yet certified'

SD73 Superintendent Rhonda Nixon refers to the would-be hires as "not yet certified education assistants." She hopes the plan might turn into a pipeline of new CEAs.

Nixon said with difficulty recruiting and high levels of absenteeism, the strategy would at least put an adult supervisor in the classroom. She said she agrees with the union that a certified educational assistant would be ideal.

Armstrong said the district’s plan is a Band-Aid solution to address the shortage of qualified education assistants. She said SD73 should be tackling low-earnings and poor working conditions.

“CEAs are being stretched too thin, assigned to more and more students. This is leading to burn out, illnesses, injuries and more absence,” she said.

She said more support, manageable workloads, higher earnings and better working conditions are needed to recruit more CEAs.

Nixon acknowledged SD73 was seeing high absentee and burnout rates among CEAs. She said SD73 was open to additional strategies from CUPE 3500.

Armstrong said CEAs provide direct support to students, many with complex learning needs.

“Our students depend on this expertise — and they deserve it,” Armstrong said.