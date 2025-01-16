Bail granted to Kamloops man accused of murdering his mother

Photo: RCMP Jo-Anne Donovan

A Kamloops man accused of murdering his mother has been granted bail.

Brandon Donovan, 36, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother.

Police said Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, was last seen alive on March 13, 2023.

Her body was discovered nine days later near the home she shared with her son in Warren’s Mobile Home Park on Westsyde Road.

An autopsy later confirmed she was the victim of a homicide. Brandon Donovan was arrested and charged in September.

He was granted bail on Thursday morning following a hearing in B.C. Supreme Court. The evidence presented at the hearing is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Police have revealed little information about the slaying. When Jo-Anne Donovan was reported missing, they said her vehicle was located in the driveway of the home she shared with her son.

Mounties conducted forensic searches of the residence and vehicle in the weeks that followed. Court documents allege she was killed on March 13, 2023, the day she was reported missing.

Speaking to Castanet in March on the one-year anniversary of his mother’s disappearance, Donovan said he wanted to bring awareness to her murder in an effort to find out what happened. He was still living in the Westsyde Road trailer.

While on bail, Donovan will be prohibited from having any contact with Crown witnesses in the case and required to abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and a weapons prohibition. He will also be required to surrender his passport to police.

He was also ordered to reside at a live-in treatment facility in Surrey. He will be released when a bed opens up at the facility.

Donovan is due back in court on Jan. 23.