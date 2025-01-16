DPAC chair says SD73 classrooms feeling pressure of budget reductions

Photo: File Photo

The chair of the local district parent advisory council says classrooms are feeling the pinch of the Kamloops-Thompson school district's budget slashing in the wake of a $2-million accounting error.

As a result of a piece of revenue being counted twice in the district’s financial forecast, SD73 spent funds it didn’t have — resulting in a $2-million shortfall last year.

SD73 approved a budget reduction plan in late August and further reductions were approved in early October. Later that month, the district further reduced supplies and services, among other strategies, to offset an increase in teacher salaries.

Faced with a projected $2 million in relief and benefits cost overruns and having not met its target for reductions in supplies and services, the SD73 board of education approved further saving strategies at an in-camera meeting in December.

SD73 district parent advisory council chair Bonnie McBride told Castanet Kamloops the reductions were “concerning.”

“We are hearing from parent advisory councils and families that they do feel pressure at the classroom level,” McBride said.

The school district has maintained students are a top priority when reductions are made and its budget reduction plan aims to minimally affect students and classrooms.

But McBride said classrooms are feeling the pinch, with fewer resources available for technology, presenters, performances and bussing, and more fundraising has been needed to maintain the status quo for extracurricular actives.

Disagrees with approach

Abbotsford School District secretary-treasurer and CFO Ray Velestuk provided an external analysis of SD73’s financials and has been advising the district on budgeting strategies.

Velestuk and acting secretary-treasurer Robbie Tallon told the board Monday night that building reserves would help the district withstand future budget issues. Velestuk also said SD73 should take advantage of further cuts should the opportunity arise.

While SD73’s original budget reduction plan presented in September intended to address the $2 million shortfall in a year or two, McBride said the DPAC would prefer to see a “measured and guarded” five to eight year plan.

“This is a mistake that this board and this administration made, and if they need to sit in discomfort with the lack of reserves for the next four or five years, then that's their discomfort to hold,” McBride said.

“It should not be for the students and the staff and the parents to bare.”

After the latest saving strategies were approved, SD73 was projecting a $562,370 operating fund surplus by June of next year, which would put the district’s internally restricted reserves at a little over $2 million.

Teachers' union backs plan

Darcy Martin, president of the Kamloops-Thompson Teachers’ Association, said she thought SD73 was “doing what they need to do” to meet budgetary requirements.

“Schools are still receiving their same funding as before, but they're being very tight and very mindful of the spending and trying to reduce wherever they can,” she said.

“The reserve is important, we understand why they need to rebuild it. We appreciate that they are trying to minimize the impact.”

Part of a new set of strategies amended to the reduction plan on Monday is to reassign support staff as relief for teachers who are away between February and June.

Martin said she didn’t think there were many alternatives for the district, and while it’s a difficult period, the strategy was preferable to having staff laid off or permanently reduced.

“The difficulty is that it makes it harder for [teachers teaching on call] to find employment then, because you now have more teachers on the TTOC list and there’s limited amount of TTOC call outs,” Martin said.

SD73 said the strategy may “slow down” or be stopped if relief costs begin to decline and an overrun can be avoided.

Martin said the KTTA’s focus is on supporting teachers impacted by budget reductions and working together with employee groups to get through the challenging period.

She said the KTTA is confident the reduction plan will work.

'Schools need better budgets'

McBride said rising relief costs have been seen across the province, not just SD73. She called it an “advocacy issue” and said SD73 shouldn’t be trying to adjust its budget to manage rising costs internally.

“We should be going back to the province, our trustees should be back there advocating strongly for immediate funding relief for those relief costs,” McBride said.

Martin agreed that districts across the province are facing rising costs for relief, as well as transportation. She said funding per student hasn’t been adequate.

“Schools need better budgets,” she said.

“While the number looks larger, I wouldn’t agree that it is actually meaningfully increased in real life, the purchasing power of the increases aren’t there over a very long time.”

Relief costs have doubled in the last five years in SD73 and surpassed the district’s budget by $2.3 million last year.

Both Martin and McBride said SD73 has been effectively communicating its budget reduction plan.