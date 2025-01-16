'The electorate changes;' judge hears arguments in legal challenge of City of Kamloops AAP

Photo: Michael Potestio Kathrine Wunderlich, who launched a court petition to overturn the city's borrowing bylaws for the performing arts centre and arena multiplex, walks into the Kamloops Law Courts before the start of Wednesday's hearing in B.C. Supreme Court.

A lawyer for the City of Kamloops has asked a B.C. Supreme Court judge to dismiss a petition seeking to halt the largest capital project in city history, arguing the city took reasonable steps to inform residents about an alternative approval process which took place this summer.

In October, Kathrine Wunderlich filed a court petition seeking to overturn two council-adopted bylaws, one authorizing the city to borrow up to $140 million to build a performing arts centre, and the other up to $135 million for an arena multiplex and future design work.

Wunderlich alleged the city failed to follow a lawful and transparent process as it carried out the AAP.

On Wednesday, Tyson McNeil-Hay, who represents the City of Kamloops, told Justice Joel Groves that contrary to the petition's claims, the municipality took reasonable and transparent steps, as per provincial legislation, to inform residents about the AAP.

“The evidence in this case doesn't allow a conclusion that the way the city gave notice in this case was unreasonable — or not reasonably equivalent to newspaper notice,” McNeil-Hay said.

Jody Wells, the lawyer representing Wunderlich, argued the city’s method of providing public notice for the AAP — including posting on its website — didn’t meet legislative requirements as laid out in the Community Charter, and didn't have the same impact as giving notice in a print newspaper.

“That the respondents’ [City of Kamloops] website received 4,000 unique visitors only means it did not receive visits from the other 83,000,” Wells said.

Six city councillors were in attendance for parts of Wednesday's hearing, including Coun. Bill Sarai, Coun. Dale Bass, Coun. Margot Middleton, Coun. Mike O'Reilly and Coun. Nancy Bepple.

Projects called 'controversial'

Wells also argued the city didn’t follow a set of ministry guidelines when council selected an AAP over a referendum, and when it opted to launch the AAP during the summer months.

But the judge pushed back when she mentioned a failed performing arts centre referendum in 2015 as evidence the project was controversial.

“I don't know that I can take much about a defeated referendum," Groves told Wells.

He said he recalled referendums about other matters being defeated multiple times, and then finally passing — including one related to shopping on Sundays.

"The electorate changes, people’s needs change over time. Clearly, people decided they wanted to go shopping on Sundays,” he said.

Too old for computers?

Wells also said Kamloops has a high population of seniors, suggesting older people have more difficulty responding to public notices posted on a website.

She said seniors make up about a third of the city's population.

“While some seniors are certainly more technologically adept, some are not," she said.

Groves didn't like that suggestion, either.

“Some might consider that a bit of an agist comment there, counsel,” he replied. “As I’ve said many times, I’m old. Full disclosure, I’m 65 — perfectly capable of looking at a computer.”

Wells said she meant that people of a younger demographic might be more likely to find their news and other information online.

“The idea that $11,000 would have been too expensive to do a mail out so people could have it in their hand — fully aware, no excuses, we don’t get to come here today because who could possibly argue with that — was just too onerous in this community? That doesn’t really wash,” she said.

City says nothing was hidden

McNeil-Hay said the city has adhered to Community Charter requirements when it pivoted last year to posting public notices online after the community's only newspaper shuttered, and while communicating to residents about the counter-petition process.

He said the city followed legislated requirements for issuing public notice and also made “extensive efforts” in other ways to draw people’s attention to the AAP.

“Evidence shows that the AAP process was widely publicized by the city and meets, in our submission, the argument that my friend [Wells] has made that the city was somehow sort of trying to avoid discussion of the AAP,” he said.

“If that was the city's intent, of course it wouldn't have done all these other things to publicize it.”

McNeil-Hay argued Wunderlich’s petition is ultimately aimed at council’s October 2023 decision on how to publish statutory public notices following the closure of Kamloops This Week. The city had to find a new method that was “reasonably equivalent” to giving notice in a newspaper.

Council decided at that time to post notices online and on the city’s notice board — a decision McNeil-Hay said was reached after carefully considering the relevant legislation and practices in other municipalities.

The lawyer said any arguments aimed at this publishing decision are “statute-barred.” As per the Local Government Act, the bylaw can’t be challenged after one month of its adoption — a deadline that’s long since past.

Judge reserves decision

He said there seemed to be a presumption that newspapers are a “gold standard,” but argued this isn’t logical, as these publications have limited reach and there's no guarantee those who receive a paper will actually read it.

“The petitioners advance no evidence that a significantly greater number of electors would have read a public notice that appeared in the newspaper than the public notices that appeared on the city’s website,” he said.

“This is the sort of evidence, in the city’s submission, that should be required for the court to side with the petitioning agent.”

After hearing submissions from lawyers, including at times detailed arguments related to Community Charter phrasing and associated parliamentary discussions, Groves said he would provide his judgement at a later date.

A date has not yet been set to hear the judge’s decision.