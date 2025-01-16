Kamloops city council's dysfunction has province considering new rules, minister says

Photo: KTW file photo

The dysfunction inside the Kamloops city council chamber is driving a push by the province to consider new laws governing how local governments work, according to B.C.'s Minister of Municipal Affairs.

Minister Ravi Kahlon said the province has heard requests from the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) to look at the Community Charter and make sure stronger conduct guidelines are in place for local government officials.

“After repeated requests from UBCM, and obviously seeing incidents, we are engaging with UBCM and other local governments on what those changes could look like,” Kahlon told Castanet.

“We're not there yet, but that work will happen over the year.”

Asked how much of a role the dysfunction of Kamloops council has played in the need to solicit this feedback Kahlon described the city as a prime example of the problem that has to be solved.

“I would say that right now, when it comes to communities [with] mayors and councils that are struggling to cooperate, Kamloops is leading the way,” Kahlon said.

Mayor vs. council

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and the eight city councillors have been at odds since the start of the current council term two years ago.

“Kamloops is one challenge that a lot of people in the province have been paying attention to, but we’ve had others as well,” Kahlon said.

He said he expects his ministry will look at making changes around codes of conduct — likely sometime in the fall, once consultations with local governments are complete.

Kamloops, Kahlon said, is on the list of communities from which to get feedback.

The minister said he and Minister of State for Local Governments and Rural Communities Brittny Anderson are meeting with local governments over the course of the next three months to gather feedback that will inform their decisions around any new legislation.

UBCM options eyed

A discussion paper drafted last September by UBCM details three models to consider for changing codes of conduct. The options are being considered by Kahlon's ministry.

The first model has councils remaining responsible for developing their own codes of conduct, using third party investigators to probe and make any recommendations for them to apply.

The second options would make codes of conduct provincially mandated and establish a central provincewide office to investigate complaints and enforce sanctions.

The third model would also provincially mandate codes, but municipalities would retain control over hiring third-party investigators and enforcing any recommended sanctions.

None of the three models include removal or disqualification from office. The paper also notes it's uncertain whether the provincial government would shoulder any costs.

Under model two, a central office would be funded by municipalities through a cost-sharing formula based partially on population size and number of complaints per city. The office would be governed by a board of directors, comprised primarily, if not entirely, of local elected officials.

Councils and regional district boards would receive and determine whether to act on findings from investigations and recommended sanctions.

The UBCM paper said no such office exists anywhere in Canada.

All ideas on the table

Kahlon said there is a possibility the province implements a hybrid of the three models outlined in the paper.

“Right now, local governments are providing feedback to the discussion paper that was released by UBCM," he said.

Kahlon wants the ministry to know what local governments' preferred options are before taking any positions.

"And then we'll take all that back into consideration and then move forward with legislative changes,” he said.

Kahlon said he wants to be nimble to the needs of local governments on the issue, and everything but recall legislation is on the table — at least for now.

He said he's still waiting on a mandate letter from Premier David Eby which might include some direction of recall legislation, but it's not something curently on the minister's radar.

“Through UBCM, through different associations, there's been a whole host of ideas being floated, and what we said to them is ‘we're open, we want to see councils function in a good respectful way and they need to be centred on the people that sent them,” he said.

Kahlon knows mayor, council

In addition to discussing code of conduct changes, Kahlon is also set to speak with Kamloops city council on what progress has been made implementing recommendations from his ministry to improve the relationship between the mayor and council.

Kahlon, who is also still the Minister of Housing, sent a letter in December expressing his support for municipal advisor Henry Braun and his final report, which concluded Hamer-Jackson shoulders the blame for council's dysfunction due to his combativeness and unwillingness to accept feedback or admit fault.

In his letter, Kahlon noted governance challenges are continuing, and asked for a report from council on its progress implementing Braun’s 23 recommendations.

Coun. Kelly Hall put forward a motion on Tuesday to have city staff draft a response to the minister about council’s progress.

Kahlon said he’s aware it's coming but he hasn't seen anything yet.

Asked why it was necessary to give his endorsement of the Braun report, Kahlon explained it was important to signal to the City of Kamloops that work to improve the council relationship continues despite there being a new municipal affairs minister, and he hopes to see progress on the recommendations.

“I’ve worked with the mayor and council in the housing portfolio, and the work that I'm doing as Minister of Municipal Affairs is very similar — and we need the Kamloops mayor and council to be functioning at its best,” Kahlon said.

'The province is watching Kamloops'

Kahlon said his plan to check in on the situation in six months is long enough for progress to be made. In the meantime, he will keep watching from afar — following Kamloops news stories online.

Asked what he would consider progress, Kahlon said it’s hard to be specific until he sees what council has to say.

“But I would say that the province is watching Kamloops, and Kamloops is a very important community for the province — it's not a small community, it’s a hub community,” the minister said.

“There's a reason why it's called the Tournament Capital, it’s not just because of the sports, it's because of the people of Kamloops and the role it plays in the region, so, for us in the province, the reason why we're watching Kamloops closely is we need Kamloops to be strong.

"We need Kamloops to be successful, and it's going to require good cooperation amongst mayor and council. This is not just one of many communities, this is an important community and I'm paying really close attention to it.”