Kamloops restaraunts debuting special dinner menus

Photo: Pexels / AS Photography

Local foodies are invited to try and find their new favourite dish with over a dozen eateries offering special menus between Jan. 22 and Feb. 9 as a part of the Tourism Kamloops’ Taste Around Kamloops initiative.

“Dinner” is the theme for this round of unique menus, offered by various restaurants. This local event features 20 separate participating locations, from multiple Yew Street Food Hall vendors to restaurants like The Noble Pig and The Twisted Steak.

According to the Tourism Kamloops website, prices per individual range from $25 to $65 depending on location and food choice.

This is Kamloops’ contribution to the provincial effort called Taste Around BC. This was originally organized by the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association to help business owners promote their menus.

Participating restaurants had to sign up prior to Jan. 10 by contributing gift certificates, creating a new menu and having a good standing membership with the BCRFA.

More information on participating restaurants, reservations, menu items, and prices can be found here.