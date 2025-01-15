Brides-to-be invited to Bridal Expo later this month at Coast Kamloops

Photo: Pexels

Kamloops brides-to-be are invited to an upcoming Bridal Expo for an afternoon of trying on wedding dresses and tasting cake as they vie for a chance to win a prize pack valued at $17,000.

Event and decor vendors will be on hand showing what their companies have to offer. L'amore Bridal & Formals will display their dresses, and brides can even try them on.

Vendors will be selling goods in various booths and there will be wedding treats and cakes available for sampling. In addition to the cash bar, Uptown Chefs Catering + Events will provide snacks and appies.

Attendees will be entered in a raffle to win $17,000 of credit toward Uptown Chefs Catering + Events' services at a future wedding. This prize is valid until the end of next year.

The Coast Kamloops Hotel & Conference Centre will play host to the expo, which runs from noon until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Tickets are $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.