Lillooet Hospital emergency department to close on Wednesday, IH says

Photo: Contributed Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre.

The emergency department at Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre will be closed from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, until 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Lillooet Hospital.”

The health authority said those in the community who need life threatening emergency care should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest facility.

“Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811 or visit www.healthlinkbc.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week,” IH said.

The Lillooet Hospital emergency department has seen a number of temporary closures due to limited physician availability.