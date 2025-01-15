Provincial minister invited to Kamloops to review council's progress on municipal advisor report

Photo: KTW file photo.

Kamloops city council is inviting B.C.’s new municipal affairs minister for a visit to discuss the work being done to implement the recommendations of an advisor appointed to help council work through governance issues.

The invitation comes after Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, sent a letter in December expressing his support for municipal advisor Henry Braun and his final report — which concluded Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson shoulders the blame for council's dysfunction due to his combativeness and unwillingness to accept feedback or admit fault.

In his letter, Kahlon noted governance challenges are continuing, and asked for a report from council on its progress implementing Braun’s 23 recommendations.

On Tuesday, Coun. Kelly Hall put forward a motion to have city staff draft a response to the minister about council’s progress.

“I would also like to take the opportunity in gathering that information to invite the minister to come to Kamloops so that he can sit down with us at his earliest convenience and review the recommendations and the progress that we have made as council,” Hall said.

Council voted 8-1 to prepare the requested report for Kahlon and extend a meeting invitation. Only Hamer-Jackson was opposed.

'You're speaking untruths'

During council's discussion, Hamer-Jackson pointed to Coun. Bill Sarai’s admission that he had secretly recorded an argument with the mayor in January of 2023, saying Braun wasn’t aware of the recording when he had put together his report.

“He used things from his report from the Honcharuk report,” Hamer-Jackson claimed, in reference to a separate independent investigation which concluded the mayor was disrespectful or demeaning to a few staff members.

“Now the Honcharuk report was due to a conversation between myself and Coun. Sarai, which sparked an investigation into me. Yet I wasn’t even in the area where he was in.”

Councillors, including Hall, objected to Hamer-Jackson’s attempt to tie the various reports and events together, urging the mayor to move on and call for the vote to be taken.

“You’re speaking untruths,” Hall told the mayor, before calling for the vote on Kahlon’s letter himself.

The mayor brought forward the same points during a special council meeting in December — a meeting at which Sarai apologized for the recording and then lying about it.

Hamer-Jackson attempted to draw a straight line between Sarai’s behaviour and the numerous investigations probing allegations regarding the mayor’s conduct — an interpretation of events Hall said amounted to “misinformation."

Hall said the argument between Sarai and Hamer-Jackson had nothing to do with the province’s engagement of Braun as a municipal advisor, Braun’s findings in his report, or any subsequent independent investigations into the mayor’s conduct.

Report mentioned by Braun

While providing his final presentation to council in May, Braun did mention the Honcharuk report. He said Hamer-Jackson brought up the confidential investigation with him about half a dozen times.

The mayor had been requesting a copy of the investigative report ever since it was leaked to members of the media in the summer of 2023.

Braun said he caught Hamer-Jackson in a lie regarding the report.

He said the mayor told him on April 4 that he wanted a copy of the Honcharuk report, but a news story later quoted him saying he received a copy of the report in his mailbox two days earlier.

As a result of the interaction, Braun added a note to his final report.

“Mayors should operate with transparency and openness so that council and staff know where they stand,” the report reads.

"While in possession of the 'privileged and confidential investigation report,' the mayor denied knowledge of the contents and the complaints against him."