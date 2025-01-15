Man who robbed Merritt store with imitation firearm sentenced to house arrest

Photo: RCMP This still from surveillance footage shows the suspect in an armed robbery May 10 at a business in Merritt, according to police.

A man who threatened the life of a convenience store clerk after robbing him and forcing him to make a slushy drink at gunpoint will attend rehab after being sentenced to spend the next year on house arrest.

Timothy Cole Pierre, 28, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court to a robbery at Bob’s Mini Mart in Merritt on May 10, 2024, as well as a raft of other charges.

Those charges stemmed from stealing an RCMP credit card this past spring in Merritt, breaching a release order earlier that year by possessing cheques not in his name, and fleeing police after stealing $100 of gasoline from a Chevron station in Lillooet. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of mischief under $5,000.

Last week, provincial court Judge Wilson Lee sentenced Pierre to a two-year conditional sentence order less credit for time served, leaving him with about a year left to serve followed by 18 months of probation.

Pierre received a 364-day sentence for the robbery, along with concurrent sentences of 60 days for the credit card theft, 30 days for the mischief, 30 days for the breach and time served for fleeing police.

The first 200 days of his conditional sentence order are to be served under house arrest, and the remaining time he will have a curfew to be in his place of residence between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

As part of his sentence, Pierre cannot have contact with the store clerk he robbed, or attend the Merritt convenience store, the Lillooet gas station, and the Merritt RCMP Detachment where he committed his crimes.

He isn't allowed to possess weapons or consume alcohol and illegal drugs.

As part of his sentence, he was ordered to be released into the care of the addiction treatment centre he intends to attend in Maple Ridge.

He will also be required to attend First Nations sentencing court in Merritt within the first 30 days of his probation.

Pierre had no other criminal record prior to these offences, and he undertook the crimes to feed his drug habit.

Lee said the sentencing objective of rehabilitation was important in Pierre's circumstances, noting he’s a first-time offender who has made plans to address his alcohol and drug abuse.

“This was a very serious offence,” Lee said, noting it involve the pointing of an imitation firearm and threats to kill the shopkeeper.

Court heard that during the robbery he ordered the store clerk gunpoint to make him screamers — a slushy drink mixed with ice cream — or he would shoot him. The gun was later determined to be an imitation firearm.

After making the beverages, Pierre demanded what was about $500 in cash from the till as he stood next to the clerk.

The clerk handed over the money, and as Pierre left the store he told the clerk that if he called police he would “be a dead man."

The clerk submitted a victim impact statement to the court, saying he lives with a fear of working in the store after the robbery.