School district 'learning lessons' amid budget woes, incremental spending cuts

Photo: File Photo

The Kamloops-Thompson school district says it is learning lessons from recent budget woes that have caused several reductions in spending since an accounting error put them in a $2-million hole last year.

SD73 approved a budget reduction plan in late August to dig themselves out of the shortfall, and further reductions were approved in early October. The district further reduced supplies and services by $1.5 million, among other strategies, to offset an increase in teacher salaries by $2.2 million later that month.

Faced with a projected $2 million in relief and benefits cost overruns and having not met its target for reductions in supplies and services, the SD73 board of education approved further saving strategies at an in-camera meeting in December.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, SD73 superintendent Rhonda Nixon said the district has begun to report its finances monthly, allowing budget holders to slim down on expenses by keeping their fingers on the pulse.

“Those realizations are really structural changes to the organization, because in some cases they’ve learned how to do things differently and even better,” Nixon said.

To build next year’s budget, she said SD73 is verifying ministerial revenue streams and is consulting with stakeholders, including employees, parent advisory councils and students, on what should be prioritized.

“That process itself will be one that I believe will benefit from lessons learned,” Nixon said.

“I honestly feel very positive about it. I know that it's hard, but I feel like we've learned a lot.”

Help from afar

Since the $2-million shortfall, SD73 says it has been reviewing its finances and has implemented new strategies to better predict budget actuals.

Abbotsford School District secretary-treasurer and CFO Ray Velestuk provided an external analysis of SD73’s financials in October, prompting the reduction to supplies and services.

Since then, Velestuk has been helping the district develop strategies to create more accurate forecasts, check balances, clean out historic budgets and take a multi-year approach to future budgeting.

“Not that that didn't happen before, but with someone's insight from outside who's caught his own mistakes over 20 years, he's brought a lot of expertise about what to look for,” Nixon said.

She said Velestuk’s guidance has been invaluable.

Hiring new secretary-treasurer

Then district treasurer Trina Cassidy was fired in connection to the $2-million shortfall earlier this year.

Since then, acting secretary-treasurer Robbie Tallon has taken over the position in the interim as recruiting for the position continues.

“We look forward to hopefully having a candidate that has background with a budget our size, which is the key thing,” Nixon said.

“We don’t want someone who doesn’t have that background.”

Plan to reduce relief costs

Due to potential cost overruns, further saving strategies were implemented in December, including around $665,000 in cuts, and were amended to the district's budget reduction plan Monday night.

In order to avoid a potential $1.26-million overrun in relief costs, the strategy included reassigning support staff for the equivalent of three days a week to replace teachers who are away between February and June, while retaining current salaries and benefits — an estimated savings of about $550,000.

“It’s strictly financial, it is not a comment in any way on their educational value,” Nixon said, adding that the strategy was implemented to avoid reducing staff.

"They're extremely important, foundational in fact, and I'm so grateful that this will be a way to mitigate the financial risk we face right now."

She said the strategy may “slow down” or be stopped if relief costs begin to decline and an overrun can be avoided.

Another strategy includes hiring “not-yet certified education assistants” to its relief roster. SD73 is one of numerous schools districts that has been struggling to recruit certified education assistants.

“I say ‘not yet certified' because eventually, my thought is, if we can get these people into schools and look at certification and inspire them to want to engage in certification, maybe we’ll be able to also recruit that way,” Nixon said.

Waiting on province

The school district is waiting on around $1.46 million in classroom enhancement funding to partly cover a $2.2 million increase to teacher salaries made in October and a potential cost overrun of nearly $700,000 in benefits.

While CEF funding is typically confirmed by the province in December, the funding confirmation has been pushed back until the end of January.

Nixon said the district was “tentative” but not worried. She said the district’s calculations for the funding was double checked by Velestuk and the ministry confirmed it was submitted properly.

The board approved the amendments to its budget reduction plan Monday night and is projecting a $562,370 surplus in its operating fund budget by June of next year.

Other strategies approved included not replacing some vacant positions as they come up, for an estimated savings of $106,000, the district also saved $10,000 by not doing extra cleaning of schools during the winter break. SD73 has also collected $28,000 through additional rentals of its facilities.

Additional strategies to be enacted include approving teachers on call through each school’s budget prior to the cost being incurred to ensure funds are available and reviewing department budgets.