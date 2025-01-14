Tk'emlups police detachment asking for help to find missing 35-year-old man

Photo: RCMP Police are asking for help to find 35-year-old Quinn Lacey who walked away from his Kamloopa Road residence on Tuesday morning and hasn't been heard from since.

The Tk’emlups Rural RCMP Detachment is asking for the public’s help to find a 35-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Mounties said Quinn Lacey left his Kamloopa Road residence on foot at about 8 a.m.

He hasn’t been heard from since.

“Police and Quinn’s family are concerned for his wellbeing and are asking anyone who has seen him, or has information related to his whereabouts, to please contact police as soon as possible,” said RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

Lacey is described as a white man who stands six feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and has a fading bruise on his right eye.

He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and hoodie, blue jeans and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tk'emlups Rural RCMP Detachment at 250-314-1800.