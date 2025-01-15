Impaired driver ticketed, suspended after crashing into park at Kamloops Airport

Photo: Michael Potestio The driver of this white SUV that landed in a flower box at the new DFulton Field Park was issued a ticket and a driving ban after blowing over the legal limit last Friday morning.

Police say a drunk driver was responsible for a single-vehicle crash that snarled traffic around the new Fulton Field Park near the Kamloops Airport last week.

Kamloops Mounties said they were called to the 2700-block of Tranquille Road just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday after a white Nissan SUV became lodged on top of a concrete garden bed in the park.

“Police attended and spoke with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. As part of the investigation, roadside breath tests were administered which both registered readings of ‘fail’, indicating a blood alcohol content exceeding 0.08,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

She said the driver received a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impound under the Motor Vehicle Act, as well as a violation ticket.

Police had Tranquille Road down to single lane as a tow crew removed the vehicle, which was perched on the concrete wall bordering the park, which is home to the Capt. Jennifer Casey Memorial statue. The statue was not damaged in the incident. The SUV had extensive damage to its front end and front, driver's side tire.

The park is located on a tight corner near the Kamloops Airport in Brocklehurst. It officially opened in August.

Casey died on May 17, 2020, when the Snowbirds jet she was in crashed shortly after takeoff from Fulton Field.